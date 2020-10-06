Delhi Court To Pronounce Sentence In Kidnapping & Murder Case After 11 Years Of Trial

After 11 years of trial, Delhi Court is set to pronounce its sentence on October 6 in the case where a 12-year-old boy was kidnapped and then allegedly strangled to death by his neighbour in Delhi's Rohini area. On September 30, Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand convicted the accused Jeevek Nagpal under IPC 364A (Kidnapping for ransom), 302 (Punishment for murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation). After holding the accused guilty, the Delhi court said that the chain of evidence proves that the accused had kidnapped the boy and in return had demanded a ransom in crores from father Rajesh Mahajan.

The court said, ".....The chain of evidence has established that all the incriminating circumstances clearly point out towards the accused. It has also been proved on record that after kidnapping the minor child (since deceased), he committed his murder by intentionally killing him....."

Delhi: Sentence in kidnapping & murder case after 11 years

The Delhi court in its order copy had stated that after going through a series of discussions and looking over the chain of circumstances, it holds the convicted guilty of kidnapping and murdering the 11-year-old under IPC 300. The court also informed that after the accused was arrested, messages of threats sent by him were also recovered from his mobile. One of the messages sent by the accused to the child's father, Rajesh Mahajan, read, 'If the ransom amount is not given, one finger will be cut after every 15 minutes and after cutting the fingers the child will be no more.'

Another message sent by the accused read, "Jitni assani se there bete ko uthaya hai, utni asaani see hum tumhare Ghar ko Bhi uda saktey hain". The court said that the accused Jeevek Nagpal who had kidnapped the boy on March 18, 2009, had committed his murder and later disposed of the body by throwing it in a drain. The court said that it has been proved on record that the accused made the evidence of the case disappear with an intention to screen himself from legal punishment.

(With ANI inputs)