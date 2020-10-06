Delhi Airport Unveils New Facility For Its Passengers To Enjoy Virtual Reality Shows

The Delhi airport has launched a facility for passengers to enjoy virtual reality shows on topics such as urban landscape and ice age, its operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) said on Monday. It added that one can enjoy watching the audiovisuals in a semicircular structure or dome.

News agency PTI quoted DIAL saying, "Located near the boarding gate number 41 of Terminal 3, this mini planetarium, with a semicircular structure, boasts of a curved screen that gives a life-size cinematic platform to provide real, end-to-end travel experience for passengers".

Virtual reality dome

The DIAL further added that it has been specially designed and conceptualized in a way that passengers from any age range can enjoy the virtual reality shows for a time period of seven to 15 minutes. The GMR group-led DIAL also clarified that The "virtual reality dome" will remain open 24x7 and will allow only eight people at a time keeping in mind the health safety protocols due to COVID-19 pandemic.

DIAL said, "One can choose from a range of virtual reality content such as roller-coaster, urban landscape, ice age etc, that displays a scenic view in a curated form of storytelling".

We’re all geared up to help you enjoy travelling like never before. Behold #DelhiAirport’s first VR DOME built by @quaquanow, leaders in immersion virtual travel experiences. Travel virtually to different destinations in this 360° tour at Terminal 3, near gate 41! #DELlife pic.twitter.com/LbQtILcnvB — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) October 3, 2020

The all-new digital platform has been developed by a Hyderabad-based firm that focuses on 360-degree virtual reality content for the global travel and tourism industry. According to the DIAL press release, around 80 people on an average are witnessing the virtual travel experience every day.

With PTI inputs