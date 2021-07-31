Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana Holds Special Meeting Ahead Of I-day, Farmers' Protest On Agenda

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has swung into action to take control of the national capital's security after his appointment by the Union Home Ministry. The newly-appointed CP is holding a 'super review meeting' on Saturday to take cognizance of the security measures ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital. The farmers' protest and their planned tractor rally on August 15, is on the agenda of discussion, sources reported.

As per sources, Rakesh Asthana has stated that he does not want a repeat of the Republic Day violence where farmers had breached the ramparts of Red Fort during their tractor rally. Moreover, he has asserted that he wants August 15 to be 'peaceful' and does not want even a single incident like those that were witnessed on January 26.

The special security review is being held with the top brass of the Delhi Police. Republic has learnt that 3 DCPs of the Special Cell, Special CP (special cell), and all District Joint CP and DCPs are a part of the meeting.

Farmers threaten tractor rally on August 15

On July 26, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait threatened to intensify farmers' protests in the run-up to Independence Day. While asserting that farmers will not leave Delhi, the BKU leader said that the protests will also spread to other states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. Moreover, Tikait announced that farmers will hold a tractor rally on Independence Day.

"Samyukta Morcha has decided to go to Uttarakhand, UP, Punjab and other parts of the country and talk to farmers on government's policies and work. On September 5, there will be a big panchayat in Muzaffarnagar. The entire country is captured," Tikait told reporters present at the event. "On August 15, we will hoist the flag," he said and reiterated that farmers "did not remove the national flag on January 26."

Rakesh Asthana appointed new Delhi police commissioner

On July 27, Rakesh Asthana was appointed as the new Delhi Police Commissioner by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. A 1984-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, Asthana was Director-General of Border Security force (BSF). DG-ITBP SS Deswal has been appointed to take up the additional charge of DG-BSF till the appointment of a regular incumbent. He has been part of several high profile investigations. Asthana had investigated the 2002 Sabarmati Express blaze incident, which killed at least 59 people. In 1997, Asthana had also arrested RJD chief Lalu Yadav in the fodder scam.