Denying Service To Non-Covid Patients Warrants Cancellation Of Licence, Warns Delhi Govt

Delhi government's Heath department has warned hospitals that denying service to any non-COVID patient would lead to cancellation of their registration. The Central government and state governments have been repeatedly asking health care centres not to not turn away non-COVID patients.

Delhi govt warns hospitals

The health department has issued an order warning all non-COVID private hospitals and nursing homes against denial of treatment to patients and said their license will be cancelled for non-compliance with its directives. "It has come to notice that some hospitals in the private sector are hesitating in providing critical services such as dialysis, blood transfusion, chemotherapy and institutional deliveries to their regular patients either on account of fear of contracting COVID-19 or they are keeping their hospitals/clinics closed," the order said.

"It is also noticed that in many places the hospitals/clinics are insisting on a COVID-19 test before providing services. All the hospitals/clinics, especially those in private sectors, are hereby directed to remain functional and ensure that anyone needing any essential critical services, including dialysis, blood transfusion, chemotherapy and institutional deliveries, is not denied such service," it said.

The development take place days after Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan wrote a letter to the Chief Secretaries and Administrators of all States and Union Territories stating that private clinics and hospitals should remain functional to attend to those who need medical attention for complications arising that aren't related to Coronavirus.

The Health Secretary asked the chief secretaries or administrators to allay the fears, alleviate uncertainty and to ensure that all the health facilities, especially those in the private sector, both clinics, and hospitals, remain functional.

"It is also noticed that at many places the hospitals/ clinics are insisting on a COVID-19 test before providing the services. You would appreciate that for patients who need these critical services, it needs to be ensured that all the health facilities, especially those in the private sector continue to be functional and provide such services so that such patients do not face any hardships," Sudan's letter read.