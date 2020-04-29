Health Secretary Preeti Sudan Writes To States; Asks For Attention To Non-COVID Patients

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Chief Secretaries and Administrators of all States and Union Territories stating that private clinics and hospitals should remain functional to attend to those who need medical attention for complications arising that aren't related to coronavirus.

Health Secretary's letter to states

The Health Secretary asked the chief secretaries or administrators to allay the fears, alleviate uncertainty and to ensure that all the health facilities, especially those in the private sector, both clinics, and hospitals, remain functional.

It should be ensured that anyone needing any essential critical services, including dialysis, blood transfusion chemotherapy and institutional deliveries, is not denied such services, the letter said.

"It is also noticed that at many places the hospitals/ clinics are insisting on a COVID-19 test before providing the services. You would appreciate that for patients who need these critical services, it needs to be ensured that all the health facilities, especially those in the private sector continue to be functional and provide such services so that such patients do not face any hardships," Sudan's letter read.

Sudan also drew attention to reports of many hospitals and clinics insisting on a COVID-19 test before providing services and asserted that any coronavirus test be conducted only as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Preeti Sudan who currently holds the post of Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare of MoHFW has been working extensively on aligning all departments to execute the Centre's policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She is one of the prime persons in charge for coordinating and handling the COVID-19 crisis along with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. She is also responsible for coordinating with sister departments in the Central and state/UT governments along with the Union Health Minister.

Sudan's term was set to come to an end on April 30, however, it has been extended by three months due to coronavirus. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday approved her extension for a period of "three months beyond the date of her superannuation on April 30, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier", read an order of the Ministry of Personnel.

