Delhi HC Directs Animal Welfare Board To File Status Report Of Animals In Closed Circuses

The Delhi High Court on August 14 directed the Animal Welfare Board of India to discuss the status of all 19 animals' circuses under its review that has either closed down or annulled registration certificate by the AWBI. A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh was hearing the petition filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to disclose the animals' status.

The Delhi HC directed the AWBI to file a response to an application filed by PETA India with a request for the court's direction to take legal action against the remaining six functional circuses in the country for numerous apparent violations of statutory provisions. On August 10, the Division Bench had directed the counsel appearing for Animal Welfare Board to ensure a further affidavit is filed about the said animals within the stipulated time in the upcoming three weeks.

Earlier, the AWBI reported that among the 19 circuses under its review, it had cancelled the performing animal registration certificates of five, directed the relevant state governments to submit documents related to eight that had shut down, and issued show-cause notices to two. PETA India, via an application, requested action against the remaining six circuses for alleged numerous apparent violations of laws.

“Many circuses are closing down because the public won’t tolerate animal abuse, and PETA India thanks the honourable High Court of Delhi for reiterating that authorities are accountable for the whereabouts and welfare of each animal,” says PETA India CEO Dr Manilal Valliyate. “Today, most people recognise that animals don’t want to be caged, chained, or beaten for entertainment, and PETA India is calling for the central ban on the use of animals in circuses to be brought in urgently.

PETA India seeks ban on use of animals in circuses

In 2020, the AWBI advised the Central Government to pass legislation banning animals in circuses and their shows. The recommendation came on the heels of inspections conducted by AWBI, following the orders of the Delhi HC. In 2017, through an advisory to the Centre, the AWBI recommended enforcement of stringent legislation to end the use of animals in circuses for the rampant legally violative reasons, including animal cruelty inherent in the industry and the unworkable nature of the existing regulatory framework. The Central Zoo Authority even cancelled the recognition of the Great Golden Circus, which was the last Indian Circus using elephants for performances.

The Central Government has notified the draft Performing Animals (Registration) (Amendment) Rules, 2018, proposing to prohibit performance and exhibition of all animals in circuses but not yet been finalised.

Image Credit: Unsplash/ rep image