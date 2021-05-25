Delhi HC Dismisses Plea For Change In ICMR's Advisory For COVID Patients; Slaps ₹25k Fine

In the latest development, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday disposed off a petition and fine the petitioner Rs 25,000 for seeking a change in the ICMR's advisory for treating COVID-positive patients. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh refused to entertain the Public Intrest Litigation (PIL), saying the course of treatment was not fixed on some "ipse dixit" (a dogmatic and unproven statement) and was arrived at after discussions, tests and experiments by experts. The plea was moved by two doctors and two research analysts, and had claimed that the use of antipyretics, like paracetamol, antibiotics and steroids should be restricted to severe cases of COVID-19 and not at the initial stage of the infection.

"It ought to be kept in mind that COVID-19 treatment protocol for the country is not fixed on ipse dixit (unproven statement). It is fixed on the basis of variety of experiments, tests and discussions by experts," the Delhi HC bench said.

Further, the HC bench said that it would not be directing ICMR or Niti Aayog to consider the representations made by the petitioner as they were busy in the battle against black fungus and COVID. The bench also noted that the admission of such a petition would set a precedent for others to approach the judiciary with their suggestions for medicines & their dosage. Deeming the PIL as a 'publicity interest litigation', HC directed the petitioners to deposit the cost of Rs 25,000 within four weeks.

"On every whimsical idea of petitioners, we cannot direct the respondents (Centre, ICMR and Niti Aayog) to decide representations, unless the facts of the case warrant the same," the Delhi HC bench added.

India's COVID-19 situation

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in the country fell below 2 lakh taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,69,48,874, while the death toll rose to 3,07,231, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. A total of 1,96,427 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the lowest in around 41 days, while the death toll climbed to 3,07,231 with 3,511 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 21 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India had registered 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections on April 14. The active cases have further reduced to 25,86,782 comprising 9.60 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 89.26 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,40,54,861, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.14 per cent, the data stated.