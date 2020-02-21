Delhi High Court Rejects A PIL Challenging The Procedures Of Old Age Pension Scheme

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, disposed off a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the procedure of old age pension scheme after the Delhi government assured the court stating that they have reverted to the earlier procedure of receiving applications.

The PIL was filed by Ved Patel and challenged the decision to discontinue benefits of the pension scheme through the online facility and routing it through the MLA's saying that state government scheme should be run through officials instead of being handed over to any other private person.

On Wednesday, a bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar issued a order stating, "In view of the aforesaid counter affidavit filed by the respondent (Delhi Government), it appears that the respondents have now reverted to the earlier procedure of receiving applications directly from the citizens or through the departments for old-age pension under the old-age pension scheme".

The court stated that the counsel appearing for the petitioner is satisfied by the procedure adopted by the Delhi Government.

The court was hearing a PIL seeking direction to the government not to alter, modify or withdraw the process of application of old age pension services until the final disposal of the present petition expected to facilitate and improve better additional models of application.

The order read, "Suggestions, which had been given by the petitioner with respect to the Old Age Pension scheme, have duly been appreciated by the respondent while framing conditions/mode of applying for Old Age Pension Scheme under the GNCTD. Hence, we see no reason to further monitor this case and this writ petition is hereby disposed of".

The Delhi Government had filed an affidavit on April 5, 2019, and had told the court that on March 18, 2019, a decision was taken with the approval of the competent authority that the conditions or mode of applying for old-age pension under the Government of NCT of Delhi's Old Age Pension Scheme will be the same as is being followed in the matter of pension for handicapped and for the Delhi Family Benefit Scheme.

As per the procedure, applications can be submitted through "citizen login" or the IDs assigned to the staff of the Department of Social Welfare.

Image Credits: PTI