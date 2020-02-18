Delhi High Court Dismisses 'frivolous' Petition Over Error In CBSE Sample Paper

The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, dismissed a petition which sought rectification of errors in a CBSE class 12 sample accountancy paper and fined the petitioner Rs 25 lakhs. The petition was filed by a professor who had been teaching the subject for 26 years.

'Frivolous petition'

The petitioner, Ravinder Nath Dubey, stated the there were some errors in the sample papers published by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). He cited the date of the examination - March 3 - and thus he asked for immediate removal of the questions. If the students write these wrong answers in the board examinations, the examiners may deduct seven-eight marks of students," Dubey said.

The court dismissed the petition saying that it was 'frivolous.' You are not talking about an exam paper but sample papers. The model papers are for students' practice," the bench said.

After the petitioner tried to argue further after the dismissal, the judge threatened him with an increase in the fine. "The fine can be increased. I don't want to do it."

Nearly 18.89 lakh candidates are appearing for Class X exams and 12.06 lakh for Class XII examinations.

(with inputs from agencies)