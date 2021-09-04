Delhi HC Extends Custody Of Anil Deshmukh's Lawyer Who Bribed CBI Sub-Inspector

The Delhi High Court on Saturday extended the two-day CBI custody of Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga, and Sub-Inspector Abhishek Tiwari. As per the FIR filed by CBI, lawyer Anand Daga allegedly bribed CBI sub-inspector, Abhishek Tiwari, with an iPhone 12 Pro and other expensive gifts to access investigation details of the former Maharashtra minister's extortion case.

The FIR read,

"Anand Daga is the advocate of Anil Deshmukh, the then Home Minister of Maharashtra, an accused in the CBI case. Abhishek Tiwari had visited Pune in connection with the investigation of the instant case. It has been learned that Advocate Anand Daga met Abhishek Tiwari and handed over an iPhone 12 Pro as illegal gratification to him in lieu of passing details regarding the said inquiry and the investigation, thereby causing improper performance of public duty."

CBI sleuth shared confidential case docs with Deshmukh's lawyer

The FIR copy mentioned that a team of officers led by enquiry officer R.S. Gunjiyal, along with suspect Tiwari, left for Mumbai on April 6 for conducting an inquiry in the matter against Deshmukh. During the probe, the team members examined many witnesses including Deshmukh on April 14 and the report was submitted later.

"Abhishek Tiwari assisted the EO in preparation of the said report and had been in possession of case-sensitive documents. Pursuant to the comments and opinions of senior officers including legal officers and after the approval of the competent authority, an FIR was registered against Anil Deshmukh, the then Home Minister of Maharashtra, and unknown others. The investigation of the said case is under progress," mentioned the FIR.

As per the FIR, it has been reliably learned that the copies of the confidential documents pertaining to the inquiry and the investigation have been 'disclosed to unauthorized persons'. It has been reliably learned that Tiwari came in contact with Daga, a Nagpur-based advocate, during the course of the inquiry and had been in regular contact with him since then," it said.

The FIR further read that Abhishek Tiwari shared copies of different documents like memorandum of proceedings, sealing-unsealing memorandum, statements and seizure memos related to the investigation of the said case with Anand Daga through WhatsApp on many occasions.

(With ANI Inputs)