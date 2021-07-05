Delhi HC Extends Interim Protection To Woman Seeking Safety After Wilful Conversion

The Delhi High Court on Monday, ordered the Delhi police to provide safety and security to the petitioner seeking protection after wilfully converting religion. The court asked the police to take necessary steps to provide the petitioner, from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, with protection until the next hearing date on July 22. The woman who converted from Hinduism to Islam had approached the HC seeking protection for herself and her family.

Delhi HC extends protection for petitioner after wilful conversion

The Shahjahanpur woman in her plea claimed of facing an extreme threat to her life and her immediate family members. She said that she and her family were being witch-hunted by media, vigilante groups and even officials of the Uttar Pradesh Police. Hearing her plea, the Delhi HC said that they could not issue any direction to the UP police without hearing them.

The HC bench of Justice Rekha Palli said that it is beyond their territorial jurisdiction to give directions to the UP police. The Court however deemed it appropriate to hear from the UP police before passing any order. The Court, which kept the next hearing of the case for July 22, issued limited direction to the Delhi police to ensure the petitioner’s safety.

Meanwhile, the advocate appearing for the Delhi Police and Delhi government, submitted that attempts were made to contact the petitioner. The submission claimed that the woman was not traceable by her address. However, the petitioner's counsel revealed that the girl was repeatedly changing her address due to the threat to her life. The petitioner, who is a working woman in Delhi also sought direction from the media channels not to publish any malicious content on the case or reveal her personal details.

The girl has stated that she has converted to Islam willfully on 27 May 2021, without any threat or coercion from anyone.

Sikh delegation demands an anti-conversion law in J&K

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met a delegation of the All Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee from Kashmir in New Delhi. The meeting happened amidst rising demand for an anti-conversion law in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier last week, reports of forced conversion and marriage of two Sikh girls in Kashmir had surfaced. The Sikh community had also protested against religious conversion in the state.

IMAGE: PTI

(With Agency Inputs)