Unnao Rape Case: Delhi HC Gives 60 Days To Convict Kuldeep Sengar to Deposit Compensation

Days after a Delhi Court sentenced Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, Delhi High Court has on Friday given 60 more days to him to deposit the compensation of 25 lakhs as ordered by the trial court. As per the Tis Hazari Court's order, 10 lakhs will be given to the victim without any conditions attached.

On January 15, Sengar moved to the Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and imprisonment till the last breath for raping a minor girl in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, in 2017. His petition is under objection and it will be listed for hearing once all the defects are cured. Sengar has sought quashing of the December 16, 2019 judgement of the trial court which convicted him. He has also sought setting aside of the December 20 order sentencing him to imprisonment till the remainder of his life.

The 17-year-old victim was raped by now expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on 4 June 2017. After accusing him in April 2018, the victim had attempted to self-immolate before the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's residence. Following that, her father was assaulted, allegedly by the rape-accused BJP MLA's brother Atul Singh Sengar. Before succumbing to his injuries, the victim's father had named Atul Singh Sengar as his assaulter in video testimony. In April 2018, a case was registered against Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar under section 363, 366, 376, 506 and Pocso Act of Indian Penal Code and he was sent to jail.

On July 28, 2018, the Unnao rape survivor, her family and lawyer were hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli. The accident killed two members and left her and the advocate critically injured. The Uttar Pradesh police filed a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging "conspiracy" behind the accident. The Supreme Court then stepped in and ordered the Uttar Pradesh Police to complete investigation, transferred the case and airlifted the victim to Delhi.

The Tis Hazari court in Delhi on Friday sentenced former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar to life imprisonment. Judge Dharmesh Shah did not find any mitigating circumstances in the case. Moreover, he has been asked to pay a fine of Rs.25 lakh, out of which Rs.10 lakh will be given to the victim while the prosecution will receive Rs.15 lakh. On December 16, the court convicted him in the Unnao rape case. The BJP was forced to expel the 4-time MLA from Bangermau in August 2019. He was convicted for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for committing penetrative sexual assault against a child.

"I found her statement truthful and unblemished that she was sexually assaulted. She was under threat, worried. She is a village girl, not from a cosmopolitan educated area... Sengar was a powerful person. So she took her time..," the judge said while reading out the verdict on December 16.

