Smriti Irani Calls Politics On Rape ‘abhorrent' As Court Convicts Sengar For Unnao Rape

Slamming a journalist for insinuating that she may side with Unnao rape convict and ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Monday, stated that politics on issues of rape is abhorrent. She also expressed her relief that law had taken its course by convicting Sengar in the case. She further stated that judicial processes continue to ensure the protection of women & children.

Smriti Irani slams Sengar insinuation

To presume that I would stand by anyone irrespective of their politics on issues of rape is abhorrent. The law has taken its course and I’m grateful that judicial processes continue to ensure protection of women & children. https://t.co/esCN06UysA — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 16, 2019

Unnao rape & kidnapping case: Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar convicted by Delhi Court

Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case

BJP leader and former party MLA Kuldeep Sengar has been convicted in the Unnao rape case by a Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Monday. The court will sentence the convicted MLA on Tuesday. Previously on December 10, the court had reserved its verdict on December 10 in the case of kidnapping and rape of the woman in 2017, when she was a minor.

The judge had stated that the court will pronounce the verdict on December 16 after the conclusion of the hearing of final arguments by the CBI and the accused in the case. The judge heard the case on a day-to-day basis from August 5 after it was transferred to Delhi from a court in Lucknow on the Supreme Court's direction. The apex court had directed the transfer after the rape survivor was severely injured after the car in which she was traveling was hit by a truck.

Unnao accident: No murder charge for Kuldeep Sengar in CBI chargesheet

What is the Unnao rape case?

A 17-year-old minor was kidnapped and raped by her BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on 4 June 2017. Her father was assaulted, allegedly by the rape-accused BJP MLA's brother Atul Singh Sengar. Before succumbing to his injuries, the victim's father had named Atul Singh Sengar as his assaulter in video testimony. In April 2018, a case was registered against Sengar under section 363, 366, 376, 506 and Pocso Act of Indian Penal Code and was sent to jail. Sengar along with his brother Atul Singh is in jail since then. BJP had expelled Sengar in August 2019 after her accident.

READ | Unnao rape case: UP jail admin to probe Republic's videos of Kuldeep Sengar's aide offering money to cops

What is the Unnao accident case?

On Sunday, July 29, 2019. the Unnao rape survivor, her family, and lawyer were travelling when they were hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing her aunts and leaving her and the advocate critically injured. The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday filed a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging "conspiracy" behind the accident. After the CBI probe into the case, the CBI did not charge Sengar and his associates with murder but charged him with criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy in its charge sheet. The victim and her family who are residing in Delhi have currently been provided CRPF security as per the apex court's orders.

'Victory of justice system': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sengar's conviction in Unnao case