Delhi HC Hears PIL For Same-sex Marriages; Centre To Put Official Stand On Record Soon

The Delhi High Court on Monday heard a PIL seeking recognition of same-sex marriages under the Hindu Marriages Act, 1956. During the proceedings, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, stated that as per his legal opinion, the recognition of same-sex marriages under the Act would be contrary to prevailing laws.

SG Mehta added, however, that while he was of the aforementioned legal opinion, the Centre's official stand will be put on record before the court soon.

What does the PIL say?

According to the details of the PIL filed on September 8, the petitioners have highlighted that Section 5 of the Hindu Marriage Act of 1956 does not distinguish between homosexual and heterosexual couples, asking the court to recognize same-sex couples under the said provisions of the Act. The petitioners have also argued that homosexual couples in India were being treated as 'second-class citizens' since they were not enjoying the same benefits enjoyed by the Heterosexual married couples.

Advocates Raghav Awasthi and Mukesh Sharma argued that there was no provision under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1956 that mandated that marriage should take place only between a Hindu man and a Hindu woman, adding that Section 5 of the Act clearly lays down that marriage can be performed between 'any two Hindus'.

"It is further submitted that despite the fact that there is absolutely no statutory bar under the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955 and the Special Marriage Act of 1956 against gay marriage, the same are not being registered throughout the country and also in Delhi," the plea said. "As a result of the same, there are many benefits that would otherwise be available to heterosexual married couples that are not available to them," it added.

