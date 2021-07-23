Delhi HC Issues Notice To Delhi Govt & Police For Safe-house To LGBTQ+ Couple From Punjab

On July 23, Friday, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Delhi government and the Delhi State Police to provide a safe house in Delhi for an LGBTQ+ couple from Punjab, following a plea by the same. The couple, belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community is currently in Delhi to solemnize their marriage and they have sought the Delhi High Court to provide them with a safe house. The HC listed the matter for further hearing on August 2.

A single-judge bench of Justice Mukta Gupta has sought the stand of the Delhi government and city police on the couple's plea. The petition was filed by an NGO Dhanak of Humanity along with an LGBTQ+ couple through advocate Utkarsh Singh. As per the petition, the couple was assaulted by one of the petitioner’s family members, on the night of July 13. The couple managed to escape, approached the NGO and then filed the petition before the Delhi High Court.

The couple had approached the respondent Delhi Police for a grant of the safe house but it has not been provided yet. The couple has challenged the inaction on the part of respondents in providing a safe house. They are seeking directions to the respondents in the nature of guidelines for future cases like theirs since there is a lack of specific direction for granting safe houses for couples belonging to the LGBTQ+ community.

The couple has also urged to issue direction to the respondents to provide for and evolve a mechanism for mandatory interim stay at the safe house to persecuted couples till the disposal of their applications. The Delhi court has previously provided protection to members of the community that were assaulted or harassed. There have also been petitions filed in the Delhi HC seeking legalisation of same-sex marriage. The HC has also issued a notice on the same to the Centre.

Delhi High Court issues notice to the Centre and others on a fresh petition seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage under the Foreign Marriage Act and Special Marriage Act pic.twitter.com/XfqNu1ZKhf — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

