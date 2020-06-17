Delhi HC Asks HRD Min & State Govt To Provide Directions On 'online Mindfulness Classes'

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday while disposing of a PIL seeking directions to provide "online mindfulness classes" directed the Delhi government to take it as a representation. The PIL filed in the HC sought special classes for the students of all schools, government and private to help them deal with the stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental illnesses that they were going through amid the pandemic and lockdown.

The division bench headed by Justice JR Midha and Justice Brijesh Sethi also sought directions to Union Ministry of Human Resource Development and State governments for providing the "online mindfulness classes" asking them to take a decision within four weeks and then subsequently communicate it to the petitioners within two weeks.

Read: Delhi High Court, District Courts' Functioning Restricted Till May 23

The plea, seeking these special meditation and yoga classes was filed by advocates Anshul Bajaj and Sonali Tiwary who submitted that the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown had given rise to many mental health issues especially among students who faced uncertainty regarding their future.

Read: Delhi High Court Extends Interim Orders By It, District Courts Till Mid-July

The plea also said that "anxiety, frustration, panic attacks, loss or sudden increase of appetite, insomnia, depression, mood swings, delusions, fear, and suicidal tendencies, have become quite common during the lockdown", and that students with pre-existing psychological issues were at a higher risk during this time.

"Students are unable to receive proper therapy on time or have had to go off prescription medication worsening their condition," the plea said adding that many psychologists and experts have said that meditation, yoga, and exercise can help reduce stress and have benefits such as improved thought process and help make the mind become more alert and agile.

In the previous hearing, the court had asked the petitioners to address the maintainability of the PIL. The petitioners had previously stated that that they had made a representation on May 27 to the respondent but nothing has been done to introduce such classes.

Read: PIL Filed In Delhi High Court Seeking A Direction To AAP Govt For De-sealing Borders

Read: Delhi High Court Announces Extension On Suspension Of Functioning Till June 14