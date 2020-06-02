PIL Filed In Delhi High Court Seeking A Direction To AAP Govt For De-sealing Borders

On Tuesday, June 2, advocate Kushagra Kumar filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Delhi High Court seeking the de-sealing of the Delhi borders. Terming the AAP government's June 1 decision to seal the borders as "illegal, inhuman and authoritarian", the petitioner-in-person argued that those persons working in Delhi but staying in areas like Noida and Gurugram would be deprived of availing the health facilities offered by the Central government in Delhi. Kumar also mentioned that his representation to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had not been acted upon.

He added that the order of the Delhi government was in violation of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. The petitioner stressed that India did not have dual citizenship and every citizen had a right to reside in any place and avail the medical facilities in any other place. Kumar contended that not only was the Delhi government's decision not based on reasons of public health, but it had also failed to give advance publicity about the sealing of borders.

He urged the Delhi HC to direct the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to de-seal the Delhi borders with immediate effect. The matter is likely to be listed for hearing on June 4.

'Should we open our borders?'

Addressing the people on June 1, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal opined that people across the country would come to the national capital for treatment if the borders are opened. He raised concerns about 9,500 beds in Delhi getting occupied in such a scenario. Thereafter, he asked the people to send their suggestions to the government on whether hospitals should be reserved solely for Delhi residents until the novel coronavirus crisis is over. They can either give a missed call on 1031 or send a WhatsApp message on 8800007722.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "If borders are open, people from across the country will come to Delhi to get treated since we have the best facilities. Our government hospitals are also free. Our 9500 beds will be full if our borders open up. Should we open our borders? Should we restrict our hospitals only for Delhi citizens? Delhi is for everyone, but should we restrict our hospitals till the time Corona is there?"

