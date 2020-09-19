Delhi Journalist Arrested Under OSA For Possessing Classified Defence Documents

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma after he was allegedly found to be in possession of classified defence documents, Sanjeev Yadav, DCP, Special Cell, revealed on Friday. The journalist was picked up from his Pitampura residence on September 14. After being produced in the court on the following day, Sharma was remanded to 6-day police custody. Rajeev Sharma has worked as a senior Journalist for United News of India, The Tribune, Free Press Journal and Saakaal.

Rajeev Sharma who has been arrested under the Official Secrets Act had last written an article for Chinese mouthpiece media Global Times. He also had a Youtube channel under 'Rajeev Kishkinda', where he last posted a video on the India-China border issue. It has about 12,000 subsribers.

According to sources, Sharma would be taken to places from where he procured the classified defence documents. His call record details are being looked into to track down his source. The person he spoke to the most has also been contacted. His family members are also being quizzed by the Special Cell, Janakpuri, which is probing the matter headed by DCP Sanjeev Yadav.

