Delhi Police Arrest 53 Nigerians For Creating Ruckus, Vandalisation Near Police Station

The Delhi Police have arrested at least 53 foreign nationals for allegedly creating ruckus, vandalism and attacking the police personnel with sticks and bricks. According to reports, on September 27, a group of 53 Nigerians attacked the police and threw stones at them as they were angry over the death of a man from their group. The African natives did not want a medical examination to be conducted on the deceased.

The attack occurred when the group of foreign nationals gathered outside the Mohan Garden Police Station. Following this, they were angry and had a spat with the police personnel while objecting to the medical examination of the deceased. When the policemen objected, the accused got violent and attacked the police.

According to reports, at least three policemen got critically injured. In addition, the police personnel deployed at the police station had to open fire in the air to control the situation and disperse them. Soon after this, eight attackers were arrested while the others fled from the spot. It is also being reported that the attackers entered the police station as well.

Mumbai: Nigerian among two drug peddlers held in separate cases

In separate operations, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national, from the western suburbs of Mumbai, and seized from them different banned drugs, an official said on Wednesday. The anti-drug agency seized 102 grams of heroin, 64 grams of mephedrone (MD) and intermediate quantity of cocaine, he said.

In the first operation, the Mumbai zonal team of the NCB on Tuesday apprehended Kadar Majid Shaikh at Bandra west and seized 102 grams of heroin from him, the official said. A case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Shaikh.

In another operation on Wednesday at Oshiwara in Andheri west, the agency arrested a Nigerian national and recovered from him 64 grams of MD and intermediate quantity of cocaine, he said. The accused was identified as Eze John. He was chased for half a kilometre and nabbed near Vicino Mall in Oshiwara, he said.

With PTI inputs