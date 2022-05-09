Delhi Police Books Sahitya Akademi Award Winner Nilotpal Mrinal On Allegations Of Rape

The Delhi Police booked Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author Nilotpal Mrinal after a 32-year-old woman accused him of raping her. According to officials, an FIR was filed against the author after the woman, a UPSC aspirant, stated in her complaint that she was raped by him for 10 years under the pretext of marriage. A senior police officer, while speaking about the case on Sunday, said that a probe was underway and no arrests were made yet.

According to Delhi Police, the rape case was registered in the Timarpur Police Station area. “FIR, filed on the basis of a woman's complaint, states that author Nilotpal Mrinal raped her for 10 years under the pretext of marriage,” the police statement, as cited by ANI, said. As per the complaint, the woman met the accused in 2013 and subsequently developed a friendship over the years.

An FIR was registered on April 6 on the basis of the complaint. The FIR was lodged against the author in north Delhi under IPC sections dealing with rape and causing hurt. The complaint also saw the woman mention that the accused allegedly hurled abuses and beat her up following her eye surgery.

"I started crying...He then forced himself upon me... I cried but he raped me and left. The next day, he came and started apologising. He also promised to marry me...," the FIR read.

Meanwhile, the FIR also states that "a Police officer called up the woman's father and told him that she (the woman) is blackmailing Nilotpal to extort money from him." Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Woman accuses Rajasthan Minister's son of raping her

Delhi Police on Sunday said that a zero FIR has been lodged with the Delhi Police against Rohit Joshi, the son of Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi, after he allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman. The woman from Jaipur alleged that Rohit Joshi raped her on multiple occasions between January 8, 2021, and 17 April 2022.

She claimed that the alleged accused had also promised to marry her. The complaint claims that the two met on the social media platform Facebook and the alleged accused spiked the woman’s drink to make her uncurious during the first meeting. She accused Rohit Joshi made compromising videos of her during the meeting and threatening to spread them on public platforms.

(With agency inputs)

