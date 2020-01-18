Delhi Police Bust Fake Thailand Airline 'Yo Air' Job Racket

Delhi Police arrested a man named Sanket Jha, a resident of Kandivali, Mumbai on Friday, for allegedly cheating innocent people seeking employment in ‘Yo Air’ airlines.

Delhi police received a call regarding a quarrel at hotel Metropolitan by Ms. Shipra Singh, resident of Noida through whom the job racket was discovered.

Shipra reported that she came across an Instagram page regarding an interview for Cabin Crew in ‘Yo Air’ Airline. She added that after the initial screening, she was sent an e-mail for an interview of management round in Delhi at a hotel near Bangla Sahab Gurudwara.

Fake Airline uncovered

When she reached the place, Sanket Jha, who was conducting her interview asked for a Demand Draft of Rs 2.55 lakh prior to selection.

Moreover, Shipra found out that there was no such Airline named 'Yo Air' in Thailand and they were being cheated. She also informed that over 250 people came to Delhi for the interview.

Delhi police registered the case and nabbed Sanket Jha from hotel Metropolitan. The accused was accompanied by two female associates. Further action on the matter is underway.

Fake currency racket busted

An inter-state fake currency racket was busted and two persons arrested after vendors at a vegetable market in Jharkhand raised an alarm, a senior police officer said on Monday, January 13.

The two accused, including a woman, had attempted to buy vegetables with counterfeit currency notes at Gola area in the district a day before, he said. The vendor, who was approached with fake notes, had drawn the attention of locals, who then informed the police, SP Prabhat Kumar told reporters.

One of the accused, during interrogation, confessed to being running a fake currency racket in Dhanbad with the help of three other persons, including two from Bihar's Nalanda district, the SP said.

A team of police offers carried out a raid at a residence in Mada colony of Dhanbad and seized a printing machine, 85GSM papers used in printing currency notes, printed notes of face value Rs 2000, semi-printed sheets of fake notes and laptop, Kumar said, adding that police were on the lookout for other members of the gang.

(with inputs from agencies)