Amidst Protests, Delhi Police Cites '24-hr Deadline' For Bhim Army Chief To Leave Delhi

Clarifying Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad's presence at Jama Masjid on Friday, Delhi police stated that Azad had 24 hours to leave Delhi after being granted bail. Moreover, the police stated that he is not holding any protest after being released from Tihar jail on Thursday. Azad is currently at Jama Masjid at an anti-CAA, anti-NRC protest at New Delhi's Jama Masjid.

Delhi Police on 'Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad's visit to Jama Masjid': He has a time of 24 hours after his release from Tihar Jail yesterday, to leave Delhi. He is not holding any protest at Jama Masjid.

Bhim Army chief Azad defies court order, fearmongers about CAA at Jama Masjid protest

Defying court orders, Azad was spotted at an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid- the same place from where he was arrested on December 20. Visuals show Azad with a copy of the constitution sitting amid protestors outside the Jama Masjid. Protestors are seen displaying anti-CAA, anti-NRC posters along with Azad's photo.

Addressing the protestors, he said, " We must keep the unity of this country intact. I have been separated from my family, but I have returned here. This is our country and our responsibility to maintain peace while the govt is targeting Muslims. We will yet again take an oath of maintaining unity and read the Constitution's preamble," adding, " I am hurt that I cannot join at Shaheen Bagh for the protest as I have to return home."

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail, ordered to leave Delhi for 4 weeks

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi's Tiz Hazari Court granted bail to Azad after he was arrested by the Delhi police - 25 days ago, for a bail bond of Rs. 25,000. Delivering the verdict, Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau, ordered Azad to leave Delhi for 4 weeks till saying that she does not want any interference with the upcoming Delhi elections. Azad has also been asked to appear before a police station in his native district of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh every Saturday for four weeks, after being released from Tihar jail.

'This isn't Pak': Delhi court pulls up cops for denying permission for Jama Masjid protest

Daryaganj violence and anti CAA protest

On December 20, Azad's outfit had called for a protest against CAA in front of Jama Masjid. Though Azad was denied permission to protest, he was spotted holding up a copy of the Constitution with a photo of BR Ambedkar on it. He was immediately detained by the police, but escaped from their custody and returned to the protest venue. Later that night, Azad surrendered post which he was sent to judicial custody on December 21.

