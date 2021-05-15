Delhi Police Says 'probing Medicine Hoarding On HC's Orders' After Pulling Up IYC Chief

Amid the furore over Delhi police questioning Congress leader B V Srinivas over alleged hoarding of essential medicines, the police issued a statement on late Friday night, stating their enquiry was non-partisan. The police stated that the enquiry was based on the High Court's direction on allegations against politicians across political parties on the alleged illegal distribution of medicines for COVID-19. Stating that sensationalism must be avoided as it was complying with the Court's orders.

On Friday, Indian Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas, who has gained national praise for his co-ordinated effort to help COVID patients by arranging hospital beds, medicines, oxygen cylinders, was questioned by Delhi police for alleged illegal distribution of Covid medicines at his IYC office. Previously, police had questioned AAP MLA Dilip Pandey and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir too were questioned in connection to the same. The questioning was based on HC's orders to Crime Branch to conduct an enquiry into “medical mafia-politicians nexus”.

As per reports, Dr Deepak Singh - chairman of the non-profit Hrudaya Foundation had moved the Delhi HC seeking CBI probe into an alleged “medical mafia-politicians nexus” and illegal distribution of Covid medicines by politicians. This was declined by the HC asking Singh to approach the Delhi police and file a complaint. The court asked the state to file a status report within a week and scheduled the next hearing on May 17. The complainant has named Congress leaders - BV Srinivas, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mukesh Sharma and BJP MPs - Gautam Gambhir and Sujay Vikhe Patil, as per reports. Congress has slammed the questioning with Srinivas saying, 'Have nothing to hide'.

Currently, India is grappling with acute oxygen supply with Delhi being hit the worst - several hospitals have moved the High Court seeking oxygen supply. While the Centre and Delhi govt have blamed each other for the ongoing oxygen crisis in the national capital, Railways has started 'Oxygen Express' to transport liquid oxygen to the states via green corridors. These trains have already begun to arrive at UP, Maharashtra, Andhra from Odisha, Jharkhand and others. Delhi, which has increased its demand to 900 MT oxygen per day has been allotted only 480 MT by Centre. Delhi has demanded the Centre's help in procuring more oxygen, accusing UP and Haryana of obstructing its supply and expressing the inability to procure tankers. The Delhi HC has warned the Centre with contempt proceedings if the oxygen quota of Delhi (490 MT) is not met with, tasking the Centre with arranging tankers for Delhi. SC has ordered the Centre to maintain a daily supply of 700 MT to Delhi and constituted a 12-member National Task Force of oxygen distribution.