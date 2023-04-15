Delhi Police Special Cell Nabs 3 Arms Suppliers With Huge Cache Of Illegal Firearms

Three members of the interstate firearms syndicate have been nabbed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in the national capital with recovery of a huge cache of illegal fire weapons. The accused were on their way to supply the seized firearms to various criminal gangs active in Delhi and Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Alok Kumar confirmed the arrest on Saturday and said that 21 illegal pistols have been recovered from the accused along with their car, which was being used in the transportation of firearms.

Supplied over 300 pistols in last 2 years, accused discloses

The accused have been identified as Rajinder (40) and Pradeep Singh (29), both residents of Karoli, Rajasthan and Narender Singh (25), a native of Patiala, Punjab. It has come to fore during the preliminary inquiry that arrested persons would procure the pistols from a Madhya Pradesh-based arms supplier and would supply the same in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The DCP said, "The team of Special Cell Inspector Ranjeet Singh and Inspector Satvinder have carried out the entire operation under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Attar Singh on a secret input. There was information that gangsters and hardcore criminals of Delhi-NCR have been procuring sophisticated firearms from MP-based arms suppliers."

"Meanwhile, the team of Special Cell received specific information on April 14, about two syndicate members namely Rajinder and Pradeep Singh are on their way to Delhi in a car with a huge consignment of pistols procured from Khargone, MP. As per information, the consignment was to be delivered to one Punjab-based arms trafficker near Modi Mills Flyover," mentioned DCP Alok Kumar.

Based on the information, a police team was constituted and a trap was laid near Modi Mills Flyover. As soon as Rajinder and Pradeep Singh stopped their car near the flyover to hand over the consignment to third accused Narender Singh, the police came into action and immediately overpowered them on the spot.

During the search, illegal weapons were recovered from the accused. On interrogation, it was revealed that Rajinder was earlier arrested in an Arms Act case in 2020 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The other accused Narender Singh was also arrested in a case of highway robbery and Arms Act in Patiala, Punjab.

The accused have disclosed that they had supplied around 300 pistols during the last two years to the criminals of Delhi-NCR, Punjab and other neighbouring states. Further investigation is being carried out.