Delhi Police Starts Probe Against 'Bois Locker Room' Group For Allegedly 'glorifying' Rape

The Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell registered a case in the matter concerning an Instagram group called 'Bois Locker Room' where rape was reportedly glorified.

The Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell on Monday took cognisance of an Instagram group called 'Bois Locker Room' which reportedly shared objectionable pictures of women and glorified rape. According to the DCP Cyber Crime Cell, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The group allegedly comprising schoolboys also discussed methods of raping women and gangraping minors.  

Delhi Commission for Women issues notice

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women has also taken suo moto cognisance of reports regarding the aforesaid Instagram group which has several hundred members. As per DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal, 'Bois Locker Room' was also disclosing personal information of young girls and women. Asserting that an open media platform was being used for "illegal activities", the DCW has instituted an inquiry into the matter.

Writing a letter to the Delhi Police, Maliwal demanded the information pertaining to the copy of the FIR registered in the matter, whether any accused has been identified or arrested and the detailed action taken to be furnished. She also wrote to the country head for Instagram asking for the details of each admin and member of the group such as name, username, email id, IP address, and location.

Furthermore, the DCW has sought information on whether any action has been taken by the social media company and whether the matter has been forwarded to the police. Both the Delhi Police and Instagram have to reply to the notice latest by May 8. 

