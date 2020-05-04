Delhi Police Starts Probe Against 'Bois Locker Room' Group For Allegedly 'glorifying' Rape

The Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell on Monday took cognisance of an Instagram group called 'Bois Locker Room' which reportedly shared objectionable pictures of women and glorified rape. According to the DCP Cyber Crime Cell, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The group allegedly comprising schoolboys also discussed methods of raping women and gangraping minors.

Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell has taken cognisance of the matter&started probe. On basis on social media reports,a case has been registered under relevant sections of IT Act &other relevant IPC sections: DCP Cyber Cell on Delhi school boys glorifying rape on a Instagram chatroom — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Delhi Commission for Women issues notice

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women has also taken suo moto cognisance of reports regarding the aforesaid Instagram group which has several hundred members. As per DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal, 'Bois Locker Room' was also disclosing personal information of young girls and women. Asserting that an open media platform was being used for "illegal activities", the DCW has instituted an inquiry into the matter.

Writing a letter to the Delhi Police, Maliwal demanded the information pertaining to the copy of the FIR registered in the matter, whether any accused has been identified or arrested and the detailed action taken to be furnished. She also wrote to the country head for Instagram asking for the details of each admin and member of the group such as name, username, email id, IP address, and location.

Furthermore, the DCW has sought information on whether any action has been taken by the social media company and whether the matter has been forwarded to the police. Both the Delhi Police and Instagram have to reply to the notice latest by May 8.

DCW chief @SwatiJaiHind issues notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter of a group named "boys locker room" being used by some miscreants to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and planning illegal acts such as rape of minor girls. #boyslockerroom pic.twitter.com/PyzxGCv7kt — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) May 4, 2020

