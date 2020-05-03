Raipur Police Starts 'Chuppi Todd' Campaign As Domestic Violence Cases Rise Amid Lockdown

The Raipur Police has launched a campaign named "Chuppi Todd" (which translates to 'Break Silence' in English) in a bid to curb domestic violence which has increased during the Covid-19 lockdown period. In the campaign, the police are regularly in touch with the victims of domestic violence to ensure their safety and action is also being taken against the culprits.

'We have identified around 1500 victims'

Around 40 complaints were reported In the month of January and February whereas currently, Raipur Police is receiving 60 to 65 domestic violence cases per month. Speaking to news agency ANI, Arif Shaikh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Raipur said, "Many domestic violence cases were reported during this lockdown period. To address the issue we have launched a 'Chuppi Tod' campaign. Under this, we evaluated domestic violence cases that were registered in the last three years and identified around 1500 victims."

"We randomly make a phone call to around 50 domestic violence victims on a daily basis to ensure their well being. In the last four days, we have received more than 150 complaints, some complaints were made by men, around 10-15 men complained against their wives," he added.

Raipur police have prepared a questionnaire consisting of 11 questions for the domestic violence victims which helps them to ensure that the victims are in a safe space. "We have also launched a toll-free number and a WhatsApp number through which victims contact us. We immediately address the matter. We are taking action against the people responsible behind these acts, be it, women or men," said Shaikh.

Raipur SSP further said that the reasons behind the surge in domestic violence cases are that people are now living in closed premises, some who are addicted to alcohol might show withdrawal symptoms and these incidents are also increasing due to financial constraints.

Chhattisgarh has so far recorded 43 COVID-19 cases, of which 36 patients have recovered from the infection. At least 575 persons were quarantined at 145 centres, while 17,634 were put under home quarantine in the state, an official said on Saturday.

(With ANI inputs)