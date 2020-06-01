Pakistan Embassy Spies Booked Under Secrets Act; Delhi Cops To Probe Despite Their Return

Shortly after two Pakistan High Commission officials were declared 'persona non grata' by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), sources within the Delhi Police special cell have revealed that the investigation in the case will continue under the Official Secrets Act. In a major embarrassment to Pakistan, two of its officials in the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi were asked to leave India within 24 hours after they were found involved in espionage activity.

Following this, the Delhi Police special cell is actively probing the case filed under the Official Secrets Act 1923 which largely deals with offences pertaining to spying, sabotage and related crimes. Three persons have been apprehended by the Indian government including two Pakistan High Commission officials identified as 42-year-old Abid Hussain Abid and 44-year-old Mohd. Tahir Khan and a third person, 36-year-old Javed Hussain, also a resident of Pakistan involved in the espionage activity.

Indian security agencies received a specific input that Abid was "involved in procuring and supply of confidential documents pertaining to Indian Armed Forces." Republic TV has learnt that a trap was laid near Bikaner wala chowk, Arya Samaj Road, Karol Bagh. Both the officials were apprehended and were asked about their identity but Indian agency officials say the Pakistani officials were continuously trying to dodge and mislead the officers. After further questioning, they revealed their identity. During the investigation, Indian security agency recovered one Aadhaar card in the name of Nasir Gotam, one iPhone and Rs 15,000 cash from their possession.

The Special Cell is probing as to how Abid Hussain Abid came in possession of a fake Aadhar card and who provided that to him. Along with this, the cell is also probing how he managed to get an Indian SIM card. Investigations have further revealed that this is not the first time that Abid and Tahir had tried to procure sensitive/confidential documents on the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, Pakistan High Commission has released a statement condemning the action taken by Indian security agencies. "Pakistan condemns the Government of India's decision to declare two officials of the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi persona non grata requiring them to leave India within 24 hours. The Indian action has been accompanied by a negative pre-planned and orchestrated media campaign, which is a part of persistent anti-Pakistan propaganda," read the statement.

