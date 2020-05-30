Pakistan Minister Calls Nuclear Weapon As 'patakha', Says 'flew Away Before 1998 Test'

In a video clip that surfaced on social media on Saturday, Pakistan's Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that he flew out of the country as it conducted a nuclear test in 1998. In the video clip that has been shared by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, Rasheed says that he was scared if the nuclear weapon leaks, it will be poor who will bear the burnt, and the rich will run away. Calling the nuclear weapon a 'patakha' (firecracker), Rasheed adds that he came back as soon as the test was done.

Here is the video

Sheikh Rasheed had taken the first flight out of Pakistan in 1998, when the country was going to carry out the nuclear test. He ran away out of fear. “Woh patakha aagay peechay ho jaye, kahin se leakage ho jaaye." pic.twitter.com/fkqwIenC8Y — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) May 29, 2020

Rasheed is known for his ludicrous speeches

While Pakistan was busy in interfering into India's internal matter after the country abrogated Article 370, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad made a sensational statement claiming that India wants him dead. Moreover, a video of him went viral last year wherein he literally got an electric shock as soon as he began criticising PM Modi. In utter embarrassment, he then had said that Modi sent shock but he will not stop the protest, even as the crowd breaks into uncontrollable laughter.

Earlier on August 28, 2019, Sheikh Rasheed had predicted that India and Pakistan would go on a full-blown war in either October or November. On August 23, 2019, Sheikh Rasheed was pelted with eggs and was allegedly punched for using "abusive language" against Pakistan Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in London.

Eggs thrown at railways minister Sheikh Rasheed in London. pic.twitter.com/0iRQXumslA — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 20, 2019

Pakistan COVID tally

Pakistan's coronavirus cases on Friday reached 64,028 with 2,636 new patients while the death toll climbed to 1,317 after 57 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, even as the Special Assistant on Health said that the situation is under control. The Ministry of National Health Services reported that 25,309 cases were diagnosed in Sindh, 22,964 in Punjab, 8,842 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 3,928 in Balochistan, 2,100 in Islamabad, 658 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 227 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. On the positive side, the ministry said, 22,305 patients have been recovered so far from the virus. The authorities conducted 11,931 coronavirus tests during the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests done so far to 520,017.

