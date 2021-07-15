Delhi Riots: Court Slaps Police With Rs 25k Fine For Not Filing FIR In Injured Man's Case

Pulling up the Delhi police for its shoddy investigation into the Delhi riots case, a Karkardooma Court in Delhi on Wednesday, imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for failing to file a separate FIR in Mohd Nasir's case of sustaining eye injuries. Noting the Bhajanpura SHO and other officials had 'miserably failed in performing their statutory duties', the court dismissed the police's petition challenging a Magistrate court's order to file an FIR in the case. The Delhi police has filed a 17,000-page charge sheet naming 13 activists for 'criminal conspiracy' leading to Delhi riots which killed 53 in February 2020.

As per reports, Nasir had suffered an injury in his left eye due to gunshot after being fired upon by Naresh Tyagi. On 19 March 2020, Nasir had filed a written complaint to SHO Bhajanpura naming Naresh Tyagi, Subhash Tyagi, Uttam Tyagi, Sushil, Naresh Gaur and others, but no FIR was filed. After a Magistrate court ordered the police to file a separate FIR, the police filed a revision plea, challenging the same. Recently, three student activists Natasha Narwal, Devangan Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha were given bail by Delhi High Court observing that no offence had been made under the UAPA as per the chargesheet.

In its 17,000 page chargesheet, Delhi police has claimed that Pinjra Tod activists had brought 300 women from the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi to the anti-CCA protest site in Jafarabad via seven buses, allegedly paying them. These protestors allegedly took on the deployed police forces by use of chilli powder, crushed glass bottles and stones which led to riots, it alleged, injuring Jahangirpuri ACP and DCP. The police have named Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Faizan Khan, Danish, Parvez, Ilyas, 'United Against Hate' chief Khalid Saifi, Congress ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan, Tahir Hussain, RJD youth wing’s Meeran Haider, Pinjda Tod activists Gulfisha Fatima, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal, and Devangana Kalita as accused of 'criminal conspiracy' - leading to Delhi riots. All of them have booked for crimes such as sedition, murder, attempt to murder, promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and rioting.

Clashes began between CAA supporters and anti-CAA groups in Northeast Delhi on February 23, as both camps resorted to stone-pelting after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on February 24 and 25 - as US President Donald Trump visited India, the violence increased killing 53 and injuring over 200, as per official figures. The Delhi police - which has filed over 111 FIRs, naming 650 people - have been heavily criticised by activists, Opposition leaders - pointing out BJP leader Kapil Mishra's inflammatory speech, right before the riots began.