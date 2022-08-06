Delhi Spa Gang Rape: Case Registered Under Various IPC Sections; Two Accused Arrested

Taking action into the Delhi spa gang rape case that has recently come to light from the city's Pitampura area, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR under various sections against the accused people and both of them have been arrested. The case is about a 22-year-old girl who was gang-raped in a spa by the owner and a client. She used to work as a masseuse at the spa.

According to the latest updates, a case under IPC Sections 354A, 328, and 376 D has been registered. Also, both accused persons, identified as 21-year-old Rahul and 48-year-old Satish Kumar, have been arrested by the police.

Furthermore, a case has also been registered against the Ocean Spa Centre under IPC Section 188C while the owners of the spa centre namely Brij Gopal (49) and Sandeep (48) have been arrested.

DCW takes note of the Delhi spa gang rape case

On the other hand, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal also took note of the matter and said that the girl was gang-raped by both the accused after spiking her drink. Further confirming that an FIR has been lodged in the matter, Maliwal also claimed that sex rackets are openly operating under the guise of spas in the national capital.

दिल्ली के पीतमपुरा इलाक़े में चल रहे Ocean Spa में काम करने वाली 22 साल की लड़की को नशीले पदार्थ पिलाकर स्पा के मालिक & कस्टमर ने रेप किया। लड़की को स्पा में मसाज करने के लिए रखा गया था। FIR हो गयी है, आगे की कार्यवाही करवा रहे हैं। स्पा की आड़ में सेक्स रैकट खुले आम चल रहे हैं! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 6, 2022

Later, the DCW chief also met the victim who revealed that she was hired on the terms that there will be only girl clients, however, she was drugged and gang-raped.

The victim also said that the accused offered her money to remain silent.

(Image: Shutterstock/PTI/Representative)