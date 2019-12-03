Delhi: Three Minors Get Arrested For Attacking A 19-year-old; Sent To Correction Home

On the intervening night of November 30 and December 1 in New Delhi, a 19-year-old polytechnic student sustained injuries after being attacked by three minors, police said. At about 9 pm, the victim Aman, a resident of Raghubir Nagar and his friend were confronted and assaulted by the prime accused and his two friends, all students of Class 12. The prime accused used a knife to attack Aman, inflicting a stab wound at his abdomen.

All three accused shifted to a correction home

Following the attack, Aman was initially taken to Guru Gobind Singh hospital but had to be referred to DDU hospital where he was operated. He is currently recovering from the injuries. In the initial probe, it is revealed that Aman and the prime accused were friends with one female resident of Raghubir Nagar. Both had a minor scuffle over their alleged proximity to the girl in November. However, the same was not reported to the police at the time. After investigating the November 30 attack, all three accused were nabbed and produced before the juvenile justice board (JJB) and were subsequently shifted to a correction home.

Three people arrested in Delhi in suspected case of dowry

Last week in Delhi, in a suspected case of dowry death, a 21-year-old man and his two associates were arrested for allegedly shooting his wife and later dumping her body near Haryana's Panipat, police said. Sahil Chopra (21), the victim's husband, and his colleague Shubham (24) were arrested from Delhi. The third accused, Badal, who is Shubham's cousin, was arrested from his native village in Karnal, they said. According to police, the victim, Nancy (20), used to work in the event management field.

On Tuesday, Nancy's father approached the police and said that his daughter's phone was switched off since November 11 and he feared that something had happened to her, they said. He told police that Nancy married Chopra on March 27, 2019, and ever since she was being tortured by her in-laws for dowry, they added. Subsequently, a case was registered at Janakpuri police station and a probe was initiated, a senior police officer said.

Accused sent to two days' police custody remand

During the investigation, call data records (CDR) were analysed and the accused were arrested, he said. Chopra told police that he shot his wife with the help of the other two accused as he was fed up of daily fights with her, the officer said. The accused accompanied a police team to a village near Panipat refinery from where Nancy's body was recovered, he added. The accused were produced in a court in Dwarka which sent them to two days' police custody remand, the police said.

