Delhi: Two Persons Arrested By Narcotics Branch For Allegedly Supplying Drugs

Two persons supplying heroin in the national capital were held by the Narcotic Cell of the Crime Branch. The arrested persons identified as Sonu alias Hakla and Dinesh, used to supply drugs for parties also.

DCP Chinmoy Biswal said that the Narcotic Cell of Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested two drug suppliers Sonu alias Hakla and Dinesh alias Tinda and have recovered 570 gms heroin worth Rs 60 lakh from their possession. Biswal said that acting on a tip-off they were held from the national capital.

"They were active in the entire NCR and had been supplying drugs for a long time. Hakla was arrested from Uttam Nagar area. On his instance his aide Dinesh was also held from North Delhi," said Mr Biswal. The official said with their arrest, they have busted two supply chains of the contraband Heroin clandestinely active in the area of Uttam Nagar and Majnu Ka Tilla. An FIR in this respect under various sections of the NDPS act.

During interrogation, the accused Hakla disclosed that he initially used to supply illicit liquor for earning a livelihood. He used to bring illicit liquor from Bahadurgarh. It was further disclosed in the interrogation that they later learnt that by supplying heroin, they can make more easy money. They were also inspired by underworld based movies and started supplying drugs to the parties also, the officials stated. The police is now looking for their aides.

