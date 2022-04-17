Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Delhi Police Special Cell To Probe Jahangirpuri Stone-pelting

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Heavy police deployment was seen on Sunday morning in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area where a clash broke out during a religious procession last night. The situation is said to be under control.
Delhi | Morning visuals of the Jahangirpuri area where a clash broke out yesterday during a religious procession https://t.co/9x3G4IVkKG pic.twitter.com/0ZSUyAODYO— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022
According to sources, the case of Jahangirpuri violence has been assigned to the special cell and crime branch of the Delhi Police. Ten teams have been formed to investigate the stone-pelting incident, sources said.
The religious procession that was carried out on Hanuman Jayanti was not only a Shobha Yatra but also Tiranga rally, sources say. In a video accessed by Republic TV, people in the rally were also holding national flags when miscreants began stone pelting at them in Jahangirpuri.
Alamuddin, a truck driver who witnessed the violence in Jahangirpuri said, "We were stopped by force and they (miscreants) started pelting stones on the glass of the car. When we got out of the vehicle, they hit us. They followed us to the police station and attacked the policemen too. An FIR has been lodged."
A cleaner named Mulayam Singh also made similar claims, stating, "There was no reason to vandalize the car. When they came to the police station, they hit us and the policemen too."
Taking cognizance of the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner and directed him to be on the ground to monitor the law and order situation. Additional forces have been deployed in areas adjoining Jehangirpuri to prevent any unforeseen circumstances.
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana also reiterated that the situation is under control and adequate forces have been deployed.
"Our senior officers are on the ground and patrolling is being done in all areas. Strict action will be taken against the people involved. First priority was containment which is already done," Delhi Police Commissioner told Republic.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the violence in Jahangirpuri in which many police officials were injured. He also appealed to people to maintain peace.
"The incident of stone-pelting in the procession in Jahangir Puri, Delhi is highly condemnable. Strict action should be taken against those who are guilty. Appeal to all people- Keep the peace by holding each other's hand," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
In another tweet, Kejriwal said that he spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who assured him that "all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared
Stone pelting was reported after Shobha Yatra in New Delhi on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. In the visuals from the incident site, plumes of smoke can be seen emerging. Reportedly, multiple cops were injured, including one shot at, in the Jahangirpuri incident. Heavy police force has been deployed in the city.
Dozens of people were involved in the confrontation. One footage showed swords being waved within meters of where the Police are standing after the Shobha Yatra in New Delhi.
Near New Delhi's Jehangirpuri:— Republic (@republic) April 16, 2022
- Clashes witnessed after Shobha Yatra
- At least one policeman shot at, multiple policemen injured and taken to hospital
- People clearly seen wielding swords within arm's length of the police
Tune in to watch #LIVE https://t.co/A3dH9LDvnr… pic.twitter.com/skNxFVP6Ht