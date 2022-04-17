Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Delhi Police Special Cell To Probe Jahangirpuri Stone-pelting

Alamuddin, a truck driver who witnessed the violence in Jahangirpuri said, "We were stopped by force and they (miscreants) started pelting stones on the glass of the car. When we got out of the vehicle, they hit us. They followed us to the police station and attacked the policemen too. An FIR has been lodged."

A cleaner named Mulayam Singh also made similar claims, stating, "There was no reason to vandalize the car. When they came to the police station, they hit us and the policemen too."