Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Delhi Police Special Cell To Probe Jahangirpuri Stone-pelting

Violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, April 16, leaving many police personnel injured. Incidents of stone-pelting were reported in the city and many vehicles were torched by sword-wielding miscreants. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to top Delhi Police officials and directed them to take required action in wake of the violence.

Gloria Methri
Delhi Jahangirpuri violence

Image: PTI

07:52 IST, April 17th 2022
Morning visuals show heavy police deployment in Jahangirpuri

Heavy police deployment was seen on Sunday morning in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area where a clash broke out during a religious procession last night. The situation is said to be under control. 

 

07:29 IST, April 17th 2022
Special Cell of Delhi Police to probe Jahangirpuri violence

According to sources, the case of Jahangirpuri violence has been assigned to the special cell and crime branch of the Delhi Police. Ten teams have been formed to investigate the stone-pelting incident, sources said. 

07:29 IST, April 17th 2022
Not only Shobha Yatra, but also Tiranga Yatra

The religious procession that was carried out on Hanuman Jayanti was not only a Shobha Yatra but also Tiranga rally, sources say. In a video accessed by Republic TV, people in the rally were also holding national flags when miscreants began stone pelting at them in Jahangirpuri.

 

07:29 IST, April 17th 2022
Eyewitnesses claim vehicles vandalized & police attacked 'for no reason'

Alamuddin, a truck driver who witnessed the violence in Jahangirpuri said, "We were stopped by force and they (miscreants) started pelting stones on the glass of the car. When we got out of the vehicle, they hit us. They followed us to the police station and attacked the policemen too. An FIR has been lodged."

A cleaner named Mulayam Singh also made similar claims, stating, "There was no reason to vandalize the car. When they came to the police station, they hit us and the policemen too."

07:29 IST, April 17th 2022
Home Minister Amit Shah takes stock of Jahangirpuri violence

Taking cognizance of the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner and directed him to be on the ground to monitor the law and order situation. Additional forces have been deployed in areas adjoining Jehangirpuri to prevent any unforeseen circumstances. 

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana also reiterated that the situation is under control and adequate forces have been deployed.

"Our senior officers are on the ground and patrolling is being done in all areas. Strict action will be taken against the people involved. First priority was containment which is already done," Delhi Police Commissioner told Republic.

07:29 IST, April 17th 2022
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal condemns Jahangirpuri clashes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the violence in Jahangirpuri in which many police officials were injured. He also appealed to people to maintain peace.

"The incident of stone-pelting in the procession in Jahangir Puri, Delhi is highly condemnable. Strict action should be taken against those who are guilty. Appeal to all people- Keep the peace by holding each other's hand," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, Kejriwal said that he spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who assured him that "all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared

07:29 IST, April 17th 2022
Clashes & Stone Pelting Reported During Shobha Yatra in Delhi

Stone pelting was reported after Shobha Yatra in New Delhi on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. In the visuals from the incident site, plumes of smoke can be seen emerging. Reportedly, multiple cops were injured, including one shot at, in the Jahangirpuri incident. Heavy police force has been deployed in the city.

Dozens of people were involved in the confrontation. One footage showed swords being waved within meters of where the Police are standing after the Shobha Yatra in New Delhi.

 

Tags: Delhi, Jahangirpuri, Delhi violence
