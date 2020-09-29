Andhra DGP Asks Naidu To Prove YSRCP's Role In Deteriorating Law & Order Situation

The war of words between the state police and the opposition party in Andhra Pradesh continues. After TDP cheif Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to DGP Gautam Sawang against the law and order situation in the state, the DGP has now asked him to prove the YSRCP role in the situation.

Chandrababu Naidu in his letter linked an attack on Chittoor Judge Ramakrishna's brother Ramachandra to the ruling YSRCP leader. Replying to Chandrababu Naidu’s letter, Gautam Sawang stated that the investigation revealed that the accused (Prathap Reddy) was in fact a TDP supporter and no ruling party leader was involved in the attack.

The top cop in the letter said, “the victim suffered minor injuries due to a physical scuffle that he entered into, in a drunken state with the accused. I request you to kindly refrain from posting letters addressed to me in the media since the contents may have unverified and wrong facts which may needlessly arouse suspicion in the mind of the public at large. Should you hold any reason for suspicion about involvement of any individual you may write to me in a sealed cover and help the police."

Addressing a press conference, TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram criticised the DGP and said that instead of taking action against the culprits, DGP Gautam Sawang was making counter-allegations against opposition leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Pattabhi also said that while Chandrababu Naidu raised valid questions in his letter, the DGP wrote a counter letter asking the TDP chief not to write open letters on such issues. He added that the DGP had no authority to give such advice since it was the duty of Naidu, in his capacity as opposition leader to fight for justice to the victims of attacks and atrocities all over the state.

