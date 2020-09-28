Free Motors For Small Farmers, Andhra CM Jagan Launches YSR Jala Kala

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched YSR Jala Kala, which aims at drilling borewells in arid and uplands and as a bonus announced free motors to small and marginal farmers.

Speaking during the launch, Chief Minister said, through YSR Jala Kala, bore wells will be drilled free of cost for the needy farmers bringing in an estimated five lakh acres under cultivation through groundwater irrigation with an expenditure of Rs 2340 Crore in a period of four years in all the constituencies.

He told the farmers that new electricity meters would not burden them but it will give data on consumption and the required load of feeders which will help in bringing in transparency into the system.

A 10,000 MW solar energy unit is coming up to cater the nine hour free power scheme for the next 30 years.

YSR Jala Kala will be implemented in 144 rural constituencies and 19 semi-urban constituencies by setting up one rig in each constituency, which benefits around two-lakh farmers.

The farmers can also avail a second chance, in case of a failure to draw water in the first attempt. All the eligible farmers can avail this initiative by applying either online or through the village secretariats and the status of their application can be monitored at every stage.

Hitting out at the TDP, Chief Minister said that previous government ruined the free-electricity to farmers’ scheme by leaving a debt of Rs 8655 Crore and paid no attention towards strengthening of feeders. “While only 58 percent of feeders can provide free power during day time, our government has increased the feeder capacity by spending Rs 1700 Crore, where the farmers can avail 9 hours of free power supply in the day time.” The Chief Minister assured that there would be no additional burden to farmers by new meters.

