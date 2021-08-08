Director Files Plea In Kerala High Court Against COVID-19 Related Norms For Establishments

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government's modified guidelines for the management of the novel coronavirus dated August 5 have been challenged in the Kerala High Court. A director working in the Malayalam film industry, Pauly Vadakkan has complained against the clause which mandates that only those who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or who possess a negative RT-PCR certificate which is not older than 72 hours will be allowed in establishments such as shops, offices, factories, and open tourist places. According to the petitioner, he will be adversely affected by this as he has not been inoculated owing to a drug allergy.

The plea stated, "The Clause IV in the annexure to exhibit P3 issued under the Disaster Management Act -2005 discriminates between vaccinated and un-vaccinated person and thereby violating the fundamental right of the petitioner guaranteed under article 14 of the Constitution of India. The restrictions imposed against unvaccinated persons are clear violation of the fundamental right to life and livelihood. It is an undisputed fact that not even 50% of the population in Kerala are vaccinated."

Demanding a stay on this specific clause, he also sought a direction to the effect that he should be given a test dose of the vaccine to determine if it is safe for him. At present, there are 1,78,722 active novel coronavirus cases in Kerala while 33,17,314 patients have recovered and 17,515 deaths have been reported. In the state, 1,54,16,885 persons have received the first dose of the vaccine while 63,65,618 of them have been fully inoculated.

COVID-19 situation in India

There are 4,12,153 active novel coronavirus cases in the country currently out of which 3,10,55,861 patients have recovered while 4,27,371 deaths have been reported. The vaccination drive is gaining pace with 13.45 crore jabs administered in July- a 12.5% increase against June's 11.96 crore inoculations. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India approved Sputnik V, Moderna, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

From June 21 onwards, the Centre has started procuring 75% of the vaccine stock and distributing it to the states for free. Most importantly, this stock is now be used for all adults and not just those aged above 45. Without giving a specific deadline, the Centre has hinted that all adults might be vaccinated by December 2021. A total of 39,47,14,758 persons have been inoculated whereas 11,12,11,394 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.