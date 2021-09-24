Dombivli Rape Case: 26 Of 29 Accused Held, Booked Under IPC Section 376, POCSO Act

Thane Police registered a case against 29 people under IPC Sections 376, 376 (N), 373 (3), 376 (D) (A), and the POSCO Act for gang-raping a 14-year-old girl in Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district. Twenty-six people, including two minors, were detained by police on Thursday, September 23. A search is on for three others involved in the horrific incident.

#UPDATE Dombivali rape case | 26 accused have been arrested so far, search for three others is underway. Case has been registered against the 29 accused under IPC Sec 376 (Rape), 376 (N), 376 (3), 376 (D) (A) and POCSO Act: Thane Police

Reacting to the incident former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, tweeted in Marathi, "The rising incidence of violence against women in Maharashtra is worrisome. Dombivli is considered to be such a quiet area, so such an incident there is really worrying. The unfortunate part is that it is insensitive to point the finger at other states after such incidents or not even noticing it".

Dombivli rape case: Minor raped by 29 men since January 2021

The Dombivali rape case came to light after the victim reached the Manpada Police Station on September 22 and reported her ordeal, after which the police started the investigation.

As per the initial investigation, it was established that the main accused (her friend), had allegedly raped her in January and shot a video to blackmail her. The same video was circulated by him among his friends, who used it to threaten her and continued raping her. Later it was discovered that the main accused along with his friends allegedly gang-raped the minor at four to five different locations, over a period of nine months. They took the minor to several locations, including Dombivli, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale and assaulted her.

Sakinaka rape case: 30-year-old brutally assaulted, succumbs to injuries

In another shocking incident, a 30-year old woman was brutally raped and assaulted, The accused allegedly inserted a rod in her private parts, leaving her in a critical condition. The victim succumbed to her injuries. Following this heinous incident, the DCP and Additional Commissioner of Police ordered a thorough probe into the matter. Mumbai Police arrested the accused, identified as Mohan Chauhan. He has been booked under IPC sections - 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the IPC.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, India has recorded nearly 77 cases of sexual assault on women on a regular basis in 2020, taking the total number of assaults against women in 2020 to 28,046.

