Drug Case: NCB Arrests Tollywood Actor Shweta Kumari, Sameer Wankhede Releases Statement

On Monday, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Tollywood actor Shweta Kumari in the ongoing drug investigation going in Mumbai. The NCB Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede released a statement and wrote, "Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai in drive against Drug supply in Maharashtra and Goa, has affected a seizure of 400 gram of Mephedrone( MD)on 02.01.2021 and searched Crown Business Hotel situated at Mira-Bhayander area and on 04.01.2021, arrested one lady Ms. Shwetha kumari age 27 yrs r/o Hyderabad in connection with the seizure."

The statement further says, "NCB has launched a systematic operational activities to apprehend the main supplier along with peddlers also. NCB is also focusing on deep financial investigation in seizure cases of interstate drug syndicate."

NCB nabs 2 Zambians, says new routes being used for smuggling heroin

Meanwhile, the central agency arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and a few others under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea and some other accused are currently out on bail.

Mumbai: NCB seizes 400 gm of MDMA drug worth Rs 10 lakh

On January 3, one person was held allegedly with 400 grams of MDMA, a psychoactive drug, worth Rs 10 lakh in the illicit market, a Narcotics Control Bureau official said on Sunday.

The man was held from Guru Nanak road in Bandra (West) on Saturday night, and based on his interrogation, a raid was carried out at a hotel in Bhayander in neighbouring Thane district, he said.

"The man, identified as Chanda Shaikh (27), was held with 400 grams of MDMA worth Rs 10 lakh. A woman detained claims to be an actor. One suspect managed to flee during the raid on the hotel and efforts are on to nab him," he added.

NCB arrests 2 Zambian nationals with Heroin, identifies 2 reverse routes of trafficking

(With PTI inputs)