Drug Case: Rhea Chakraborty Snapped At Police Station As A Part Of Bail Conditions

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs case related to her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The court rejected the argument that celebrities deserve specially harsh treatment in such cases so as to 'send out a message'. After spending 28 days in jail, Rhea stepped out of the Byculla women's prison around 5.30 pm on Wednesday amid a scrum of mediapersons.

While granting her bail on a personal bond of Rs one lakh, the court asked the actor to appear before the Mumbai police for 10 days and before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB, which had arrested her) once a month for the next six months.

Today, being day one after her bail, Rhea was spotted, marking her presence at the nearest police station (Santacruz). She is supposed to follow this for 10 days and has to visit the police station anytime between 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family expresses faith in Almighty amid Rhea Chakraborty's bail

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty after a month-long stay in Byculla jail. The actor had been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for her alleged involvement in a drug cartel. The HC put stringent conditions on her, like reporting to the police for 10 days, informing the police before leaving Mumbai and disallowing international travel by impounding her passport.

No videography of Sushant Singh's autopsy was conducted by Cooper Hospital: Sources

On the other hand, the Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting its investigation into Sushant's death case, where Rhea is the prime accused. The investigating agency has been informed about an alleged meeting between Sushant and Rhea on June 13, a day before SSR was found, amid claims from politicians and confirmation by Rhea’s neighbour. The second round of investigation is also set to begin, with a six-officer team arriving in Mumbai.

The family has also written to the CBI seeking a fresh panel of forensic experts after AIIMS' panel head Dr Sudhir Gupta's flip flop, after claiming that the crime scene was 'forensically unsuitable' to now terming it a case of suicide.

(With PTI inputs)