Drug Syndicate Which Operated Through Food Delivery Boys Busted

A seven member drug syndicate, which operated through many food delivery boys in Bengaluru and Shivamogga and thrived during the lockdown period, has been busted by Narcotics Control Bureau officials and high quality marijuana recovered from them, the agency said.

It said the syndicate used to assure customers of doorstep delivery and thrived during the lockdown period. The NCB's Bengaluru Zonal Unit busted the major drug syndicate "operating in a unique and systematic manner" and neutralised it by arresting the kingpin, an NCB statement said.

The agency said its officers intercepted two people on Thursday when they were in the process of taking delivery of eight boxes of contraband from a courier vehicle and loading them into a car in Bemngaluru.

A thorough examination revealed 137 kg of high grade marijuana packed in paper packets wrapped with adhesive tapes, which was seized, the NCB said.

Searches at the residence of one of the accused resulted in recovery of Rs 4.81 lakh cash. Packing materials used for retail packing of the contraband was also found.

A delivery boy who was about to deliver a parcel was also apprehended, the NCB said.

Further, the search of residential premises of another accused resulted in recovery of about three kg of ganja, packed in small packets with specific markings on it and cash of Rs 39,000 as proceeds of drug trafficking, the NCB statement read.

A follow-up action led to the arrest of four people in Shivamogga on Friday, including the man handling the finances of the network, the agency said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)