Economy Losing Money, Freebies Distribution A ‘serious Issue’, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Thursday observed that the promise and distribution of freebies by political parties during elections is "a serious issue". The apex court also stated that the economy is losing money because of the distribution of freebies. It was also asserted that the economy and welfare of the people, both need to be managed.

The court was hearing a plea filed against the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections to lure voters. The PIL filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay sought direction from the top court to the Centre and the Election Commission in order to regulate poll manifesto and make political parties accountable for promises being made by them.

"Nobody is saying it is not an issue. It is a serious issue. Those who are getting they want it and ours is a welfare state. However, we agree there is a difference between freebies and welfare," Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said during the hearing. The CJI further noted that "people’s welfare has to be balanced."

The court has posted the matter for next hearing on August 17.

Earlier on August 3, the Supreme Court observed that there is a need for an apex body consisting of members from the Niti Aayog, the Finance Commission, ruling and opposition parties, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other stakeholders to examine such practices of distributing freebies for gaining votes during elections. The court has earlier as well observed that the issue of freebies given by the political parties during election campaigns is a “serious economic issue” and needs to be examined.

AAP defends 'freebies Schemes'

In view that socio-economic welfare schemes for the marginalised population cannot be termed as freebies, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reached the Supreme Court and sought its intervention in a pending petition on the issue. AAP said the schemes for the deserving and disadvantaged people cannot be considered freebies.

AAP raised concerns about the maintainability and merit of the captioned writ petition relating to the distribution of so-called ‘freebies’ by political parties. The party demanded that it should be made a party in the matter and also questioned the intention of the petitioner and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Upadhyay. AAP claimed that his petition is a 'political interest litigation'.

EC opts out of the panel

Election Commission although welcomed the suggestion of setting up an expert panel to discuss the issue of freebies announced during elections but said that it will not be able to become part of the panel as it is a constitutional authority. According to news agency PTI, the poll panel also referred to the strong oral observations of the top court against it during the last hearing on the PIL on the issue, saying they have caused irreparable damage to the reputation of this institution built over the years.