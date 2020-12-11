ED Approaches Special Court, Seeks Permission To Question Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS In Jail

In the latest development in the Kerala gold smuggling case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday approached the Special Court in Kochi seeking permission to interrogate accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS who are currently lodged in jail. The Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering is said to hear ED's plea on Monday.

This comes against the backdrop of the recent complaint filed by Swapna, where she has alleged 'a threat to her safety' in jail by 'highly influential persons'. The prime-accused had claimed that persons donning uniform had entered the jail premises and had threatened her to not disclose names of persons in high authority allegedly involved in criminal offences and to not cooperate with the investigation.

However, in a sudden change of events, Swapna had taken back this complaint a day later claiming that her lawyer had 'misrepresented her remarks' and made an ‘error’ in recording her statements.

What is Kerala Gold Smuggling scam?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-consulate employee who was appointed by Sivasankar as a manager in KSITIL. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government.

On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending a departmental inquiry. The case is currently being probed by the ED, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs Department. The NIA has alleged that the smuggled gold was not used for jewelry purposes but for funding terror activities.

