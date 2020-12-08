Kerala Gold Smuggling Scam Accused Swapna Fears For Life In Jail, Makes Sensational Claim

In a startling development on Tuesday, Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh claimed that she apprehended danger to her life at the instance of "highly influential interested persons". Detained at the Attakulangara jail in Thiruvananthapuram district until November 25 in multiple cases, she was sent to Customs custody thereafter. Filing an application before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) court, Suresh alleged that she was warned by prison and police officials against disclosing names of persons in high authority allegedly involved in criminal offences.

Moreover, she added that they had asked her to not cooperate with any investigative agency failing which her family members could be harmed. Mentioning that she had recorded statements in front of a Judicial Magistrate on different occasions, Suresh informed the court that she might be taken back to the same prison as her custody period had got over. In wake of this possibility, the gold smuggling accused contended that she could be subjected to mental and physical torture inside the jail. Thereafter, she called upon the court to direct the Director General of Prisons and the Superintendent of Women's Prison and Correctional Home, Attakulangara to ensure her safety within the prison.

Kochi: Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh approaches the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court seeking a directive to Kerala Govt to provide protection to her life — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

The Kerala gold smuggling case

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the gold smuggling accused.

After the National Investigation Agency took over the case, it registered an FIR against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair, and others. Various sections of the UAPA were slapped against the aforesaid individuals. The NIA has alleged that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purposes but for funding terror activities.

