ED Books Chinese National For ‘Rs 1,000 Crore Hawala Racket’, Days After I-T Dept Raid

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case of money laundering against a Chinese national for allegedly running a hawala racket worth around Rs 1,000 crore by floating many dubious companies.

The Central probe agency has charged sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against 42-year-old Charlie Peng, also identified as Luo Sang, who is alleged to be the kingpin of the racket. He was first booked by the Delhi Police in 2018 and the ED has registered its case based on this FIR.

Peng and some of his alleged associates, including Indians and bankers were raided by the Income Tax Department on August 12. At least two dozen premises, including that of Peng in Gurgaon, were raided.

Holds a 'fake' passport and Aadhaar card

Peng is allegedly holding a fake Indian passport and he created a network of bogus companies to launder hawala funds to and from China over the past two to three years, officials said. He was involved in import and export of items such as medical and electronic goods as a front, they added.

In September 2018, the Chinese national was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on charges of fraud and forgery and was allegedly running an illegal money changer.

It is alleged that he acquired a fake Indian passport after marrying a woman in Manipur and some more fake Aadhaar cards were recovered during searches at his premises. Peng is also being quizzed by the tax department apart from central intelligence agencies.

