'100 Kgs Of Gold Smuggled, Rs 1000 Cr Of Hawala In 1 Year:' Kerala Police's Report To NIA

In a massive revelation in the Kerala gold smuggling case, the state police have identified the Koduvally area of Kozhikode district as the 'hub of gold smuggling.' In a two-page report to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Kerala police have highlighted that over 100 kgs of gold has been smuggled in and out along with Rs 1000 crores of hawala transactions in the past one year. The police have stated in its report that women and children are recruited for the purpose of smuggling by agents.

However, the state police have not mentioned any specific names or groups in its report. It has also reiterated NIA's suspicion of the money and gold smuggling being used for terror activities by extremists and communal groups. The report comes nearly a day after key accused and former Principal Secretary to the Kerala CM M Sivasankar was grilled by the Customs in the pertaining matter.

Meanwhile, three more people were arrested, Hamjath Ali, Mohd Shafi and Jalaal by the Customs department in connection with the gold smuggling case, after the questioning of Sivasankar. All three will be produced before the magistrate Court in Ernakulam on Wednesday. No details on their background have come to light yet.

Chief Secy probing links to CMO

CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday informed that the state Chief Secretary is conducting a probe into the connections of the CMO with the case. Vijayan added that Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta is probing the call records as well which reveal that the former principal secretary to the CM had made calls to the key accused in the smuggling. The Chief Minister also stated that the appointment of accused Swapna Suresh in the IT department is being probed as well.

Chief Minister Vijayan has stated that once the investigation panel headed by the Chief Secretary submits its report, the government will then take appropriate action.

NIA continues investigation

The NIA had taken over the case after Centre's nod on July 9. The investigative agency will probe whether the gold smuggling was linked to activities detrimental to national security. The agency has slapped various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against the accused — Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair — in the case. Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair have been sent to NIA custody for eight days. NIA has moved the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue a Blue Corner Notice against Faizal Fareed.

Political pressure builds on Vijayan govt

The Opposition's demand for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation has been fuelled further as the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), on Monday, has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the ruling government in the Kerala Assembly. UDF convener Benni Behanan has expressed that the coalition has also decided to move a resolution against Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and seek his resignation alleging his link to the gold smuggling scandal.

