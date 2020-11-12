ED Busts Bineesh Kodiyeri's Fake Address Companies; 'sends Him To 14-day Judicial Custody'

In its report submitted to the special court dealing with prevention of money laundering cases (PMLA), Bengaluru on Wednesday, ED has claimed that Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri was running shell companies with fake addresses.

ED discloses Bineesh ran shell companies

In the ED report, it states that during their raid it conducted on November 4 in three companies—Bengaluru-based Beecapital Forex Trading Pvt Ltd, B capital Financial Service Pvt ltd, and Thiruvananthapuram-based Torres Remedies— found no such companies existed in the said premises.

What is more shocking, however, is that the probe team has revealed that no bank accounts were opened in the name of these companies. The report states that ED is probing this further and is awaiting information from 'reporting entities'. Republic TV early reports had named Bineesh's business partner Arun's likely links with drug smuggler by exposing the call details. Now, ED in the report submitted in the court has also pointed in the same direction.

In the subsequent report submitted by ED, Arun S name has appeared in the ED report where it says 'Arun has deposited huge amount of cash as well has made high-value credits in the bank account maintained by Bineesh Kodiyeri'. ED also plans to interrogate Arun in this regard. Bineesh's driver Ani Kuttan has also been accused by the ED of depositing 'unaccounted' amount of Rs 7 lakhs.

After the submission, the Bengaluru court has sent Bineesh on 14-day custody. Special prosecutor P. Prasanna Kumar had submitted that if released, Bineesh may influence his driver Ani Kuttapan and partner Arun S and is likely to tamper with evidence. His 10-day custody had ended on Wednesday. Bineesh lawyer is likely to apply for bail on November 18.

Child Right Commission backs out on case against ED

Kerala State Commission for protection of Child Rights has completely withdrawn from its move to file a case against Enforcement Directorate officials from Bengaluru. The commission had flexed its muscle, and in a dramatic face-off with the ED and had declared at the raid premises that ED officials will be charged for abuse of rights of Bineesh's girl child. The commission had alleged that ED had violated the rights of 2.5-year-old by illegally detaining her along with the mother during the raids held on November 4. The commission told media here that no follow-up action against ED will be taken. "The matters regarding the complaint have been settled on the same day," a spokesperson of the commission told media.

