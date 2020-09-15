ED To Take 'decisive Action' Against Accused Rhea Chakraborty In SSR Death Case: Sources

In a big development, sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have told Republic TV that the agency will take 'decisive action' against the accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The ED is investigating the money laundering angle in the death case of Sushant after the late actor's father in his complaint alleged that 15 crore have been siphoned off from the actor's account. Sources said that the ED is likely to take action on Friday.

Rhea Chakraborty, who is among those against whom the PMLA case by ED has been filed, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days after her arrest by the NCB. Her brother Showik was in Narcotics Control Bureau remand since September 4. They are also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the death of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Besides NCB, both the other agencies have grilled the accused more than once and sources said ED is at a 'conclusive phase.'

Rhea's Bail Rejected

The Mumbai sessions court on Thursday rejected the bail applications of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and others who were arrested by the NCB. Apart from Rhea, those whose bail plea has been rejected by Special judge GB Gurao of the special court are Sushant's ex house manager Samuel Miranda, his staff Dipesh Sawant, alleged drug peddlers Zaid and Basit. As the verdict was pronounced, Dipesh Sawant's lawyer told media that they will move Bombay High Court to challenge the bail rejection order by the sessions court.

NCB had arrested eight individuals in the case, namely, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizan Ebrahim and Zaid Vilatra after registering a case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14. Mumbai Police had termed it a suicide case, but numerous lapses surfaced in the following weeks with his family ultimately filing an FIR against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and 4 others alleging abetment of suicide. The case is now being investigated by the CBI after the Supreme Court's nod. After the ED entered the fray, it alerted the NCB about a drug nexus, following which the latter agency also registered a case.

