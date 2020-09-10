Rhea's Friend Shibani Dandekar Attacks Ankita Lokhande Over SSR: 'Wants 2 Seconds Of Fame'

Shibani Dandekar hit out at Ankita Lokhande over ‘capitalising’ on Rhea Chakraborty being ‘targetted’ in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. After the former had taken a dig at ‘princesses’ and highlighting their posts about ‘fate’ and ‘karma’, allegedly a reference to the latter, Ankita had put out a strong message for her ‘haters.’ Reacting to that hard-hitting post, Shibani now stated that Ankita ‘wanted her two minutes of fame’ and that she had not ‘dealt with her own relationship issues’ with her ex-boyfriend Sushant.

Rhea’s friend Shibani hits out at Ankita

Responding to a post of a journalist sharing Ankita’s latest post, Shibani wrote that Ankita was the ‘driving force’ and that she should be ‘called out’ for it.

This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out! https://t.co/egM6iZRuHU — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) September 10, 2020

Shibani’s dig at Ankita & latter’s clarification

Previously, reacting to the same journalist’s post about the ‘princesses of patriarchy’, Shibani had earlier written, "We know who these princesses are! They seem to know a lot about 'fate' and 'Karma.' Waiting for theirs to kick in! I would tag you but you know who you are."

Later, Ankita hit out in a strongly-worded post. The Manikarnika star expressed her support to Sushant’s family and clarified that she only sought justice for the late star.

Ankita in her post wrote that she never responded to those 'vidhwa' jibes (Rhea on her first interview had stated that Ankita was behaving like his widow) and only shared her take on her experiences with Sushant till 2016, the year they had broken up.

Shibani, along with boyfriend Farhan Akhtar, has been among the Bollywood stars like Sonam K Ahuja who posted the ‘roses are red’ message in support of Rhea.

Ankita questioned this ‘sudden’ support of Bollywood stars for Rhea and how they should have woken up much before, if they knew about SSR allegedly consuming drugs. The actor hit out at Rhea for allowing the person to consume drugs, when he was being treated for his mental condition.

Earlier, Shibani was one of the few Bollywood stars to have come out and openly support Rhea, highlighting her ’unimaginable trauma’ and calling her a ‘pillar of strength’ amid the SSR case. Since then, many others have come out to support Rhea, played down the charges that have seen her being sent to Byculla Jail, and attempted to make a meal out of the 'smash patriarchy' t-shirt as though it has a bearing on recent happenings.

Rhea in jail

Rhea is currently lodged at the Byculla jail after the Narcotics Control Bureau found evidence of her involvement with a drug cartel. She has been remanded to custody till September 22. Her brother Showik and other members of Sushant’s staff were also been arrested, amid an investigation by the CBI and ED.

