Editors Guild Of India Expresses Shock Over Arnab's Arrest; Slams Mumbai Police's Action

In the aftermath of Arnab Goswami's arrest, the Editors Guild of India has issued a statement condemning the actions by the Mumbai Police. The press association has also expressed its shock over the arrest. Over a dozen police personnel manhandled Arnab Goswami and as many as 10 police personnel entered the residence of Arnab Goswami on Wednesday.

In its statement, the Editors Guild of India has expressed its shock over the sudden action of Mumbai Police in the early hours on Wednesday. The press body has also urged Maharashtra Chief Minister to ensure that Arnab Goswami is treated fairly. In addition, it also calls for refraining from misuse of state power against Republic Media's Editor-in-Chief.

The Editors Guild of India has issued a statement on the arrest of Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV. pic.twitter.com/gL3MstVlla — Editors Guild of India (@IndEditorsGuild) November 4, 2020

On Wednesday morning, over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police reached Arnab Goswami's residence. When Arnab was forcefully pushed inside the Police van and 10-12 policemen surrounded him, he said, "They assaulted me, and they did not let me meet my family. They did not let me meet my father-in-law, my mother-in-law, they beat up my son. They physically assaulted me in my own residence. I want the justice system of the country to see, people of India, fight for me."

The Mumbai Police also blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel were in the building premises of Arnab, many armed. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

