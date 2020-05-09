Andhra Pradesh Police Arrest 8 People For Illegally Smuggling Liquor To Telangana

Andhra Pradesh Police, on Friday, arrested eight people and seized 110 bottles of liquor. The group was arrested for illegally transporting liquor to Telangana amidst the nationwide lockdown.

Speaking to ANI, Nandigama rural CI Satish said, "The Police in Krishna district have arrested eight people and seized 110 bottles of liquor from their possession. The liquor bottles were illegally being transported from Telangana and brought to the state. To prevent the illegal supply of liquor into the state, check posts have been set up at Peddavaram, Jayamti palle, Konatala palle etc villages."

Earlier this week on Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh government increased prices of liquor by another 50 per cent, only a day after imposing a 25 per cent hike as shops were reopened in relaxation of the ongoing lockdown. Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava said the abnormal increase in liquor rates was to 'discourage' people from consumption and safeguard health. The enhanced rates would come into force with immediate effect, he said. The state government also decided to open liquor outlets from 12 noon, instead of 11 am, till 7 pm.

The Central government had revised the guidelines regarding the sale of alcohol in the country, allowing States to do so. However, whilst some stores have opened shops completely or partially, others have not done so yet.

